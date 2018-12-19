2019 Pro Bowl selections for every team: Full NFC, AFC rosters

The Chargers lead the NFL with seven selections to the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl, while the Chiefs and Steelers had six apiece.

Here is every selection for the 2019 game, which will be played Jan. 27 in Orlando, along with analysis from NFL Nation reporters. Players' career Pro Bowls are denoted in parentheses.

AFC EAST

Pro Bowlers: None

The 5-9 Bills did not have any players selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2012. There were no candidates on offense, but the Bills' second-ranked defense had players such as linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (6.5 sacks) and defensive end Jerry Hughes (six sacks, three forced fumbles) who could make a case. Ultimately, no Bills defender shined enough statistically to get the nod.

Did you know? Defensive tackle Kyle Williams was selected as a first alternate, and defensive end Jerry Hughes was selected as a fourth alternate, a source said. If Williams is eventually selected as a replacement, it would be his sixth Pro Bowl, tying him with Mike Stratton, O.J. Simpson and Jack Kemp for sixth-most in franchise history after Bruce Smith (11), Ruben Brown (8), Billy Shaw (8), Andre Reed (7) and Steve Tasker (7). -- Mike Rodak

Pro Bowlers: Xavien Howard, CB (1)

The Dolphins haven't had much star-level production this season, but Howard has certainly played on an elite level, and he's worthy of being a starter. Howard is tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions despite missing the last two games with a knee injury. He has already made a case for being the Dolphins best player, and he'll be a cornerstone for the team to build around.

Did you know? Howard's selection extends Miami's streak to 21 consecutive seasons with a defensive player picked to the Pro Bowl. Miami has had at least one representative in the Pro Bowl in all but two seasons of the team's 53-year history. -- Cameron Wolfe

Pro Bowlers: Tom Brady, QB (14); Stephon Gilmore, CB (2)

Just two Pro Bowlers reflects how the Patriots haven't had many standout individual performances. Brady is still playing at a high level at age 41 -- albeit not his usual MVP level -- while Gilmore has justified the team's big free-agent investment in him last offseason, when he got a five-year, $65 million deal.

Did you know? Brady's 14 selections ties the NFL record, joining tight end Tony Gonzalez, quarterback Peyton Manning, offensive lineman Bruce Matthews and defensive tackle Merlin Olsen. -- Mike Reiss

Pro Bowlers: Jamal Adams, S (1); Jason Myers (1), PK; Andre Roberts (1), KR

This ends the Jets' two-year Pro Bowl drought. A year ago, Adams vowed never to miss another Pro Bowl. He's the face of the defense and deserved the recognition. Myers and Roberts are journeyman types who delivered career years as they head into free agency.

Did you know? Adams is the first draft pick from the Mike Maccagnan regime to make the Pro Bowl. That covers four drafts for the general manager. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: Eric Weddle, FS (6); C.J. Mosley, MLB (4); Marshal Yanda, G (7)

The NFL's top-ranked defense placed two players in the Pro Bowl. In comparison, six players reached the Pro Bowl in 2006, the only other time the franchise had the league's best defense. Yanda ties Terrell Suggs for the fourth-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history and ranks only behind Hall of Fame tackle Jonathan Ogden for most Pro Bowl appearances by a Ravens offensive lineman.

Did you know? This is the second consecutive year in which the Ravens had three Pro Bowl players. In the previous 11 seasons (2006-16), Baltimore had four or more Pro Bowl players, averaging five per year. -- Jamison Hensley

Pro Bowlers: Geno Atkins, DT (7)

Even though Atkins went through a quiet period in which he had only one sack in eight games, it's not surprising to see him make another Pro Bowl based on name recognition. A.J. Green likely would've joined him had he been able to stay healthy. The only wild card would've been Joe Mixon, who came on strong to lead the AFC in rushing with two monster games the last two weeks.

Did you know? If none of the Bengals' alternates get in, this will be the fewest amount of Bengals' Pro Bowlers since the 2010 season, when they had no representatives. Meanwhile, Atkins tied Green for second-most Pro Bowl nods in Bengals history. -- Katherine Terrell

Pro Bowlers: Myles Garrett, DE (1); Denzel Ward, CB (1)

The first overall pick from 2017 (Garrett) and the fourth overall pick from 2018 (Ward) go for the first time, a sign of good days ahead for the formerly forlorn Browns. Several Browns were chosen as alternates, including rookie running back Nick Chubb (second alternate) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (fourth). The Browns have the longest possible odds to make the playoffs this season, but these honors bode well for 2019 and beyond.

Did you know? Ward is the sixth Browns rookie to reach the Pro Bowl, and the first since Joe Thomas in 2007. The others: LB Chip Banks (1983), kick returner Greg Pruitt (1973), WR Paul Warfield (1965) and RB Jim Brown (1957). Warfield and Browns are in the Hall of Fame; Thomas will be. -- Pat McManamon

Pro Bowlers: Maurkice Pouncey, C (7); Antonio Brown, WR (7); James Conner, RB (1); David DeCastro, OG (4); Alejandro Villanueva, LT (2); Cam Heyward, DE (2)

The Steelers' star power has shown up in Pro Bowl votes, with six recipients to complement last year's haul of eight. The Steelers' strongest position might be offensive line, which has three representatives for the second consecutive year. Roethlisberger's streak of four consecutive outright Pro Bowl nods comes to an end. Conner becomes one of the Pro Bowl's best success stories, vaulting from backup status last season to 12 rushing touchdowns this year.

Did you know? This is the 18th straight season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl, and the 27th time in the last 30 years. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: DeAndre Hopkins, WR: (3) J.J. Watt, DE, (5): Jadeveon Clowney, OLB (3); Benardrick McKinney, LB (1)

The Texans have four players named to the Pro Bowl, including three on defense. Hopkins is going to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, while Clowney is making this trip for the third year in a row. Watt's Pro Bowl selection is a testament to the hard work he put in to return to the field after missing most of the last two seasons with injuries. -- Turron Davenport

Did you know? Clowney has 51 tackles for a loss since 2016 including 14 this season. Watt and Clowney have combined for 22.5 of the Texans sacks this season. -- Turron Davenport

Pro Bowlers: Eric Ebron, TE (1); OL Quenton Nelson (1)

Nelson and Ebron were expected to be selected. Left out of the game is rookie linebacker Darius Leonard, who has led the NFL in tackles (146) for most of the season despite missing a game while being the leader of a defense ranked 10th overall. Ebron has revived his career after four seasons with the Lions. His 12 touchdown receptions are a franchise record for tight ends. Quarterback Andrew Luck, who is second in the league in touchdowns with 34, could be selected as an alternate.

Did you know? Nelson, the No. 6 pick in this year's draft, is the first rookie offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl since Chris Hinton made the team in 1983. Nelson doesn't play a skill position like Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield or Giants running back Saquon Barkley, but he has had just as much of an impact, according to offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. "I think definitely so," Sirianni said. "The thing an offensive lineman like Quenton brings with you that you draft with the sixth pick is it brings you toughness. That's going to be a staple for your organization and your offense. It's starting up front. It may not be as flashy as Saquon Barkley, who is phenomenal player, but there's no doubt in my mind he impacts it just as much because of what he does for everybody else." -- Mike Wells

Pro Bowlers: Jalen Ramsey, CB (2)

The Jaguars had six players make the Pro Bowl in 2017, but Ramsey is the only one to make a return trip. He's the first Jaguars player to make back-to-back trips to the Pro Bowl since running back Maurice Jones-Drew in 2010-11. Ramsey has battled a sore knee for nearly the entire season, he but hasn't missed a game and has three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Two of his interceptions came against Ben Roethlisberger in Week 11, which made him the youngest player in franchise history to have multiple interceptions in one game. "I had a great experience in Orlando last year getting to know so many of the top players in our league and I'm excited to have that opportunity once again," Ramsey said.

Did you know? Ramsey is one of only three Jaguars defensive players to make multiple Pro Bowls. Defensive tackle Marcus Stroud made three, and defensive tackle John Henderson made two. Stroud (2003-05) is the only other defensive player in franchise history to make consecutive Pro Bowls. -- Mike DiRocco

Pro Bowlers: Taylor Lewan, LT (3), Jurrell Casey DL (4), Brett Kern, P (2)

Having a Pro Bowler from each phase of the game is an example of how the Titans aim to play complementary football. The Titans defense is tied for first in the NFL allowing 18.1 points per game. Over the past two weeks, Derrick Henry rushed for 408 yards and six touchdowns. Lewan and the offensive line have been a big part of the recent success on the ground. Kern has placed a total of 29 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Did you know? Lewan is going to this third consecutive Pro Bowl. He has now been named more times than any Titans offensive lineman in franchise history. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: Von Miller, LB (7); Phillip Lindsay, RB (1)

The Broncos (6-8) still have Miller playing at an elite level -- he is tied for second in the league with 14.5 sacks. And Lindsay continues to be one of the revelations in the league, given he was sixth on the depth chart at running back -- wearing No. 2 -- when the Broncos moved through their offseason work. Lindsay is now fifth in the league in rushing and second in the league in yards per carry. Hard to figure, however, how cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who is one of the league's best both in the slot and on the outside, didn't get a Pro Bowl spot. Bradley Chubb, who has 12 sacks and is just 2.5 away from tying Jevon Kearse's NFL record for rookies (set in 1999), and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders are the Broncos' other alternates.

Did you know? Lindsay is just the second undrafted rookie to be selected to the Pro Bowl and the first ever on offense. Former long-time Dallas Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls is the other -- in 1981. -- Jeff Legwold

Pro Bowlers: Eric Fisher, OT (1), Dee Ford, LB (1), Tyreek Hill, WR (3), Travis Kelce, TE (4), Patrick Mahomes, QB (1), Anthony Sherman, FB (1)

The Chiefs had six selections, tied for second-best in the league. Four players earned their first nominations, including Mahomes. He won the honor in his first season as a starter.

Did you know? The Chiefs have had at least six nominees for the Pro Bowl in five of the last seven seasons. They had four in each of the other two years. -- Adam Teicher

Pro Bowlers: Philip Rivers, QB (8); Mike Pouncey, C (4); Melvin Ingram, DE (2); Melvin Gordon, RB (2), Keenan Allen, WR (2); Derwin James, S (1); Adrian Phillips, ST (1)

Headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, it makes sense for the Chargers to have more than a handful of players headed to the Pro Bowl. James quickly ascended to being one of the best safeties in the game as a rookie, and the addition of Pouncey has been one of the keys to the Bolts' improvement for an offense that is averaging 28 points per game, No. 4 in the NFL.

Did you know? The seven Pro Bowlers for the Chargers is the most in the NFL this year, and the most for the team since the 2007 season, when the Chargers had 10 players make the trip to Hawaii. -- Eric D. Williams

Pro Bowlers: None

Two years after leading the NFL with seven Pro Bowlers and a year after having five, the Raiders being shut out is not what Jon Gruden anticipated when he returned to the sidelines this year. "If (Jared Cook's) not a Pro Bowler, I hope there's an investigation," Gruden said last week. Well, then, get the gumshoes on it because nothing screams rebuild more than being shut out of an all-star game, no? Plus, Rodney Hudson, who has gone to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and is ranked as a top-two center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, was shut out.

Did you know? This is the first time since 2003, the second time in franchise history, that no Raiders players were selected for the NFL's All-Star game. Still, Hudson, left guard Kelechi Osemele and tight end Jared Cook were named as alternates. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Pro Bowlers: Tyron Smith, LT (6); Zack Martin, RG (5); DeMarcus Lawrence, DE (2); Ezekiel Elliott, RB (2), Byron Jones, CB (1)

That Jones earned his first Pro Bowl spot justifies the team's decision to move him to cornerback but also raises a question about why they moved him to safety full-time after his rookie season. Jones has not recorded an interception this season, but he has given up just one touchdown all season and that was on a 2-yard catch. Lawrence leads the team with 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 34 quarterback pressures. Elliott, who leads the NFL with 1,349 yards, returns to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFL in rushing in 2016 as a rookie. Smith is the first pure tackle for the Cowboys to be selected for the Pro Bowl six straight years since Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright from 1971-76. Martin has now made the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons.

Did you know? With Jones making the Pro Bowl, the Cowboys have had 10 draft picks earn bids to the all-star game since 2010, joining Dez Bryant, Sean Lee, Smith, DeMarco Murray, Travis Frederick, Martin, Lawrence, Elliott and Dak Prescott. -- Todd Archer

Pro Bowlers: Saquon Barkley, RB (1); Landon Collins, S (3); Aldrick Rosas, K (1)

Collins and Rosas were named starters as the Giants landed three players on the Pro Bowl roster after having just one in 2017. Collins led the Giants with 96 tackles before landing on injured reserve with a partially torn labrum that required surgery. He will not participate in the game. Barkley is third among all running backs with 1,155 yards rushing. He is the Giants' first rookie to reach the Pro Bowl since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. Few could have predicted Rosas to earn this honor entering the season. He struggled badly in his first year with the Giants, but he has hit 28 of 29 field-goal attempts this season, including a long of 57 yards.

Did you know? Beckham is a second alternate. It's the second straight season he has failed to make the Pro Bowl after he broke his ankle last year. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. Barkley, meanwhile, is the Giants' first rookie running back to receive the honor since Tucker Frederickson in 1965. -- Jordan Raanan

Pro Bowlers: Zach Ertz, TE (2); Fletcher Cox, DT (4), Brandon Brooks, G, (2)

Ertz is third in the NFL with 101 catches. With two games left, he has a chance of breaking Jason Witten's record for most receptions by a tight end in a season (110). Cox is one of the most dominant defensive players in the game and is filling up the stat sheet -- especially for a defensive tackle -- with 7.5 sacks and 29 QB hits. Brooks has developed into one of top guards in the league and is making his second straight Pro Bowl appearance.

Did you know? Ertz is just the fourth tight end in NFL history to record 100-plus catches in a single season, joining Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez and Dallas Clark. -- Tim McManus

Pro Bowlers: Ryan Kerrigan, LB (4); Trent Williams, LT (7)

Kerrigan, the Redskins' lone starter in the game, recorded one sack in the first four games, but he has had 10 since, along with three forced fumbles. The only players in the NFL with more sacks in that stretch are Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Kerrigan now ranks second on the Redskins' all-time sack list. Williams has been one of the best left tackles in the game for a long time, thanks to his athleticism but also an ability to working on his technique. Safety D.J. Swearinger and punter Tress Way warranted consideration to make these teams. Way in particular has been fantastic; he has 72 punts and zero touchbacks with an NFL-high six landing inside the 5-yard line.

Did you know? The Redskins have had a left tackle make the Pro Bowl 13 times since the 2001 season, with Chris Samuels making it six times followed by Williams' seven straight appearances. Williams is now tied with safety Ken Houston for the most consecutive Pro Bowl berths in franchise history. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: Khalil Mack, OLB (4); Eddie Jackson, S (1); Kyle Fuller, CB (1); Akiem Hicks, DL (1); Tarik Cohen, ST (1)

Mack, the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was a virtual lock to make the Pro Bowl the moment he joined the Bears in early September. He leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has recorded double-digit sack totals in four consecutive seasons. Jackson (six interceptions), Fuller (seven interceptions), Cohen (Chicago's top all-purpose threat) and Hicks (six sacks) are all first-time choices. The last time the Bears had four first-time Pro Bowlers was 2005, when Lance Briggs, Mike Brown, Tommie Harris and Nathan Vasher punched their tickets the Pro Bowl after the Bears' unexpected NFC North title.

Did you know? The Bears haven't had five players named to the Pro Bowl since 2013. -- Jeff Dickerson

Pro Bowlers: Darius Slay, CB (2)

Slay had a much better season in 2017, when he had eight interceptions. He arguably hasn't even been the Lions' top defensive back this season -- that could be safety Quandre Diggs, who has been named a Pro Bowl alternate. Slay has 37 tackles and three interceptions but had his first NFL pick-six.

Did you know? Slay is the first Lions player to go to back-to-back Pro Bowls since Calvin Johnson went to six straight from 2010-15, and he's just the third Detroit cornerback to make the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years in the Super Bowl era, along with Lem Barney and Dre Bly. -- Michael Rothstein

Pro Bowlers: Aaron Rodgers, QB (7); Davante Adams, WR (1)

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley and nose tackle Kenny Clark were all named alternates but none are a first alternate, which is unfathomable in Bakhtiari's case, considering he has been named second-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons. Meanwhile, Adams should finally feel appreciated for what he has done dating to the start of the 2016 season -- tied for the most TD catches (34) in the league). Rodgers' TD-to-INT differential (23-to-2) is best in the league by far but he hasn't really had a great season.

Did you know? Rodgers hasn't actually played in the Pro Bowl in any of the previous four times he was selected. Adams played in the game last year as an alternate in place of Julio Jones. -- Rob Demovsky

Pro Bowlers: Harrison Smith, S (4); Anthony Barr, LB (4); Adam Thielen, WR (2); Danielle Hunter, DE (1)

The fans who participated in voting got it right the first time this year with Smith, who arguably was the league's biggest snub in 2017 until he made his way onto the roster as an alternate. Smith is the first player to have three sacks and three interceptions in a single season since 2016. Despite struggling early this season, Barr is also on his way to his fourth straight Pro Bowl, and his play in recent weeks -- where he has been brought in to rush the passer more frequently -- shows the depths of his skill set. Thielen felt like a lock to make a repeat trip to Orlando since he started the season with eight consecutive games of 100 yards receiving and stands No. 2 in the league in receptions. While the Vikings star-studded defensive line only got one selection in 2018, Hunter was easily the inevitable choice given he leads all NFC DEs in tackles (66), sacks (14.5) and TFLs (20).

Did you know? The Vikings had six Pro Bowl selections last year, a franchise-high during coach Mike Zimmer's tenure, and could be in the mix to match that number should Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph make it as alternates. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: Julio Jones, WR (6); Alex Mack, C (6)

Despite the Falcons being 5-9, Jones still leads the NFL with 1,511 receiving yards while drawing double-team coverage at times. Mack has managed to play at a Pro Bowl level despite the offensive line struggling around him.

Did you know? The Falcons saw three former Pro Bowlers go on injured reserve this season with running back Devonta Freeman (groin), linebacker Deion Jones (foot), and strong safety Keanu Neal (ACL). Jones returned after missing 10 games, while coach Dan Quinn said two-time Pro Bowler Freeman is unlikely to make his way back in 2018. -- Vaughn McClure

Pro Bowlers: Luke Kuechly, ILB (6); Trai Turner, OG (4)

No player in Carolina history has been selected to the Pro Bowl more times while with the team than Kuechly. He was in a six-way tie with five before this season. Turner made the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row. He's anchored one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. Second-year running back Christian McCaffrey deserved a spot as well, but the NFC is loaded with top backs. So McCaffrey, whose 1,747 yards from scrimmage rank fourth in the NFL behind Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Saquon Barkley, was snubbed although he could make it as an alternate. No back may be more valuable to his team for all McCaffrey does. "C-Mac is one-of-a-kind,'' quarterback Cam Newton said when making a case for McCaffrey to be selected. "He really is a threat in every aspect of the game, running, [catching], throwing and even blocking. His physicality is really [undervalued]. But he's very physical, runs between the tackles. There's nothing he really can't do."

Did you know? Since having a franchise-record and NFL-high 10 Pro Bowl selections in 2015 the Panthers have had a combined seven -- four in 2016, one in 2017 and two in 2018 -- since. -- David Newton

Pro Bowlers: Drew Brees, QB (12); Cameron Jordan, DE (4); Max Unger, C (3); Michael Thomas, WR (2); Terron Armstead, LT (1)

It's crazy to think the Saints got "snubbed" with five Pro Bowlers -- especially considering they had zero initial selections in both 2016 and 2017, when they were in the middle of three straight 7-9 seasons. But they really could have dominated this list. Running back Alvin Kamara and kicker Wil Lutz are the most notable snubs. Kamara ranks second in the NFL with 16 touchdowns and ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,487 yards from scrimmage. On the flip side, Brees has gotten plenty of love in his career. His 12th Pro Bowl selection puts him in a tie for ninth place among all players in league history.

Did you know? Armstead finally earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his sixth season, despite missing the past five games with a pectoral injury. More importantly, he should be back soon in time for the Saints' playoff run. Unger also made his first Pro Bowl since joining the Saints in 2015 after making two of them earlier in his career with the Seahawks. -- Mike Triplett

Pro Bowlers: None

Despite Mike Evans have the second-most receiving yards in the league (1,328), he was not named to the Pro Bowl, but instead, is a first alternate. Jason Pierre-Paul also has the eighth-most sacks in the NFL (11.5), fifth-most among NFC defensive ends, and is a third-alternate. Linebacker Lavonte David continues to be snubbed despite this week breaking Ronde Barber's franchise record of 12 recovered fumbles; he has 13 now.

Did you know? For the first time since 2009, when the Bucs when 3-13, they did not have a single player named to the Pro Bowl. McCoy's streak of six-consecutive Pro Bowls has been snapped (seven would have tied long-time Buc Warren Sapp). -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: Patrick Peterson, CB (8)

Peterson is the only Cardinal to make the Pro Bowl during this 3-11 season, and he deserves it. Peterson has consistently been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, typically charged with defending an offense's top receiver and has essentially shut down half the field. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons, including the last seven at cornerback. This year, he passed Larry Fitzgerald to set a franchise record for the most consecutive Pro Bowls with eight.

Did you know? Peterson joined Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Barry Sanders as the only NFL players in history to make eight Pro Bowls before they turned 29. -- Josh Weinfuss

Pro Bowlers: Jared Goff, QB (2); Todd Gurley, RB (3); Aaron Donald, DT (5); Cory Littleton, LB (1)

Despite an 11-3 season, the Rams' selections are down from a season ago, when eight players, including three alternates, were included on the Pro Bowl roster. Goff, included as an alternate last season, and Gurley, a three-time selection, were among the top five players in fan voting. Goff has passed for 4,273 yards and 27 touchdowns. Gurley leads the NFL with 21 total touchdowns. And Donald, selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his five NFL seasons, leads the league with 16.5 sacks. Littleton, an undrafted free agent in 2016, earned his first selection on special teams.

Did you know? Left guard Rodger Saffold is a first alternate. Saffold, a ninth-year pro, is in the final season of his contract with the Rams and never has been selected to the Pro Bowl. -- Lindsey Thiry

Pro Bowlers: Kyle Juszczyk, FB (3); George Kittle, TE (1)

This should be the first of many Pro Bowl berths for Kittle, who has been the team's breakout star and best player. Juszczyk is an integral part of coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme and the primary reason why the 49ers use a fullback more than any other team. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, kicker Robbie Gould and special teamer Mark Nzeocha were named alternates.

Did you know? Kittle is the first Niners tight end to be chosen since Vernon Davis in 2013. -- Nick Wagoner

Pro Bowlers: Bobby Wagner, ILB (5); Michael Dickson, P (1)

The Seahawks' two Pro Bowlers are half as many as they had selected initially last season. Wagner is the lone remaining Pro Bowler from the Seahawks' Legion of Doom defense. He has led an overachieving unit this season. Dickson, a rookie, is leading the league in gross (48.9) and net (44.2) punting average. He was the NFC's special teams player of the month for November. That's why the Seahawks made the unusual move to trade up for a punter in the fifth round. Wilson (selected as an alternate) has thrown four more touchdowns (31 to 27) and seven fewer interceptions (six to 13) than Jared Goff, and his passer rating is 14 points higher (111.6 to 97.6).

Did you know? Dickson is the first rookie punter to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Dale Hunter of the Rams in 1985, according to the Seahawks. He's the Seahawks' first Pro Bowl punter since Rick Tuten in 1994. Dickson, a Sydney native, grew up playing Aussie Rules Football and has only been punting an American football since 2015. -- Brady Henderson