Aaron Rodgers' pass is picked off by Eddie Jackson and ends Rodgers' record streak of pass attempts without an interception at 402. (0:22)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' NFL-record streak of 402 consecutive pass attempts without an interception ended in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers, only one week removed from breaking Tom Brady's previous record of 358 attempts without a pick, threw a pass to the end zone that was tipped into the waiting hands of safety Eddie Jackson.

The interception came on Rodgers' 35th pass attempt of Sunday's game.

Rodgers' previous interception came in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills on a twice-deflected pass. That was the only time he had been picked off all season before Sunday's Week 15 game.