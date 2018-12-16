Dalvin Cook runs for 136 yards and two touchdowns while Latavius Murray adds 68 yards and a score of his own in Minnesota's win over Miami. (1:06)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The fallout for the Minnesota Vikings following the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo in Week 15 resulted in intensified pressure for a team hanging on to its playoff hopes for dear life.

Coach Mike Zimmer said he made the move to relieve DeFilippo of his duties and elevate quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski to interim OC because he didn't want the season to be wasted. In effect, that move increased the burden this team was already facing, needing to prove it is capable of playing like a team eyeing a deep postseason run.

By the end of the first quarter of Minnesota's 41-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, that pressure was nowhere to be found. Stefanski was doling out high-fives on the sideline from rookie right tackle Brian O'Neill to running back Latavius Murray, who minutes before had rushed 18 yards for Minnesota's third touchdown in the first 14 minutes.

Stefanski's debut as a playcaller resulted in Minnesota's highest scoring output of the season.

In the first quarter, the Vikings' offense packed a punch on three consecutive drives that resulted in Stefon Diggs, Dalvin Cook and Murray reaching the end zone. Kirk Cousins looked the most comfortable he'd been in weeks, going under center for all but two of his snaps, utilizing play-action to set up his playmakers in space, rolling out to hit receivers downfield and executing an up-tempo attack to routinely catch a porous Dolphins' defense off guard.

Vikings Rushing: Sunday vs. Dolphins The Vikings entered Sunday's game ranked 31st in rushing attempts per game and 30th in rushing yards per game. OC Kevin Stefanski quickly rectified that in his first game in charge of the offense. Season Rank Attempts 40 1st Yards 220 1st Yards before contact 112 2nd TD 3 1st -- ESPN Stats & Information

The run game, which notched a season-high in rushes, was able to aid Cousins in ways it hadn't during a stretch of recent losses. Cook totaled 109 yards from scrimmage in the first half alone (82 rushing, 27 receiving), a career high, aided by an effective zone blocking scheme that allowed him and Murray to create big gains on inside and outside runs.

But the high hopes laid forth early on fizzled. A hot start cooled quickly upon Cousins committing his 17th turnover (which ties New York Jets rookie Sam Darnold for the most in the NFL) of the season midway through the second quarter. Facing third-and-15 from the Vikings' 47-yard line, Cousins threw the third pick-6 of his career on a screen pass intended for Diggs.

The momentum-changing play exposed many of the same issues that have hurt the Vikings all season. Cousins' feel in the pocket appeared off after that play, and the Vikings got away from what they were doing so well early on.

Dalvin Cook finished with 136 yards rushing on 19 carries and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 41-17 victory over the Dolphins. AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Cousins struggled to execute out of the shotgun in the second and third quarter, which Minnesota chose to divert back to despite the under-center game making the offense so effective early on. The bootleg action was limited, too.

Twice in the second half, Minnesota had to settle for field goals. Even after Marcus Sherels returned a punt 70 yards to put the Vikings just outside the red zone, Cousins and the offense couldn't translate good field position into a scoring opportunity.

What brought the Vikings back in the fourth quarter was a deep shot to Aldrick Robinson, who notched his fifth touchdown of the season on 17 catches. Cook sealed the Vikings' fate with a spin move TD run that put an exclamation point on the 41 points the Vikings scored on Sunday.

