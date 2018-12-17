After a week of tumult, the Minnesota Vikings won on Sunday and coach Mike Zimmer received a vote of confidence from the team's owner.

"We're very happy with the coach and the entire coaching staff," Vikings owner Zygi Wilf told the Pioneer Press (St. Paul) after a 41-17 win over the Miami Dolphins kept Minnesota (7-6-1) in the playoff hunt.

Wilf added: "It's great to be in this position in December, that's for sure. I'm very proud we stepped up and answered any questions about who we were as a team. I think we showed we were one of the best and can beat anyone on any given day."

Last Tuesday, the Vikings fired first-year offensive coordinator John DeFilippo following a Monday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski was promoted to replace DeFilippo on an interim basis. On Sunday, his debut as a playcaller resulted in Minnesota's highest-scoring output of the season.