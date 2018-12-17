        <
        >

          Titans DB Logan Ryan has broken left fibula, to miss rest of season

          11:22 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan announced Monday on Twitter that he will miss the remainder of the season because of a broken left fibula.

          "I poured my heart and soul into this season so it's unfortunate," Ryan wrote in a message posted on his Twitter page. "However, anyone who knows me knows how relentlessly I will train to come back a better player with fewer weaknesses."

          Ryan, 27, recorded 76 tackles this season, his second with the Titans. He had his career-high fourth sack of the season in Sunday's 17-0 win over the New York Giants.

          The Titans (8-6) are still in playoff contention and have games left this season against the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts.

