Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is not expected to play again this season, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, perhaps ending the potential Hall of Famer's NFL career.

Gore, who has not missed a game since the 2010 season, had tests on his sprained foot Monday after leaving the Dolphins' 41-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with the injury on Sunday.

The 35-year-old five-time Pro Bowl selection is in his first season with the Dolphins after signing a one-year contract to play in the city where he starred for the University of Miami in college football.

He is No. 1 among active players with 14,748 career rushing yards and No. 4 on the all-time list, trailing only Barry Sanders, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith, who are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 14 games this season, he has 722 rushing yards and 12 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie running back Kalen Ballage is expected to pick up a heavy portion of Gore's workload. He gained 123 yards on 12 carries in Sunday's loss and scored on a 75-yard touchdown run.

