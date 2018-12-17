Nick Foles unloads a 50-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery, who hauls it in at the Rams' 9-yard line. (0:27)

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Nick Foles will remain the team's starting quarterback in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

Pederson told reporters that the Eagles want to give the injured Carson Wentz another week to recover from his back injury, and that they will not put Wentz on injured reserve yet.

Foles, last season's Super Bowl MVP, led Philadelphia to an unlikely 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

He finished 24-of-31 for 270 yards and an interception, guiding the Eagles to the 30-point mark for just the second time all season. Though Foles didn't find the end zone, he hit wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on eight passes for 160 yards.

The defending champs still have life at 7-7. Their chances of making the playoffs jumped to 29 percent, according to ESPN's Football Power Index projections. A loss would have dropped those odds to 5 percent.

Wentz has a stress fracture in his back that could take three months to recover from, according to Pederson, but he hasn't been ruled out for the season.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.