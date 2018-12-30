        <
        >

          2018 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LIII coverage

          play
          Watson: This team never quit (1:03)

          Deshaun Watson says the Texans never gave up hope to win the divisional title after they started the season 0-3. (1:03)

          5:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 2018 regular season is in the books, and the playoff field is set. From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIII -- which is Sunday, Feb. 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia -- ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture headed into next weekend's games and more coverage on all 12 teams below.

          TOP STORIES

          NFL playoff primer: Each team's strengths, X factors, more

          The playoff field is finally set. Here's your guide to everything you need to know about the 12 teams vying to win Super Bowl LIII.

          Super Bowl chances for all 12 playoff teams

          Who is the most likely champion, according to projections from ESPN's Football Power Index?

          Jump to: AFC wild card | NFC wild card | Teams with first-round byes | Full schedule

          AFC WILD-CARD ROUND

          No. 3 Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

          Saturday, Jan. 5 | 4:35 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC

          Game preview | Tickets

          A running Deshaun Watson helps Texans clinch the AFC South

          The Texans clinched their third division title in four seasons and at least the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.

          Colts rip Titans, roar into playoffs for first time since 2014

          With a playoff berth at stake, Andrew Luck and the Colts started fast and completed their rebound from a 1-5 start in impressive fashion..

          No. 4 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers

          Sunday, Jan. 6 | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS

          Game preview | Tickets

          Philip Rivers, Chargers offense shaky in win; rematch with Ravens looms

          The Chargers QB threw two interceptions in an ugly victory and will try to shake his late-season funk in Baltimore in the first round of the playoffs.

          Ravens ride rookie QB Jackson to AFC North title

          Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has gone 6-1 since taking over as the Ravens' starter and has led the team to its first postseason berth since 2014 and first AFC North title since 2012.

          NFC WILD-CARD ROUND

          No. 3 Chicago Bears vs. No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles

          Sunday, Jan. 6 | 4:40 p.m. ET | NBC

          Game preview | Tickets

          Bears enter postseason as NFC's hottest team after Vikings win

          Credit Matt Nagy for setting the tone for a Bears team that could have rested in Week 17 but kept its momentum going with a victory in Minnesota.

          Eagles claim final NFC spot with help from Bears

          The Eagles earned the sixth and final NFC spot in the playoffs with a win and the Vikings' loss to the Bears, setting up a wild-card matchup for Philadelphia in Chicago.

          No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 5 Seattle Seahawks

          Saturday, Jan. 5 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox

          Game preview | Tickets

          Cowboys' win over Giants might not be meaningless after all

          History suggests the victory over the Giants is significant as a source of momentum as Dallas enters the postseason having won seven of eight.

          Seahawks head into playoffs with ugly win against Cardinals

          Recent playoff history shows this type of game against a three-win team might not matter all that much, but it doesn't leave Seattle fans feeling good.

          TEAMS WITH FIRST-ROUND BYES

          AFC

          No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs

          Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 12 | 4:35 p.m. ET | NBC | Tickets

          No. 2: New England Patriots

          Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 13 | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Tickets

          NFC

          No. 1: New Orleans Saints

          Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 13 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets

          No. 2: Los Angeles Rams

          Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 12 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets

          FULL SCHEDULE

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices