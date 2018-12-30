2018 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LIII coverage

Deshaun Watson says the Texans never gave up hope to win the divisional title after they started the season 0-3. (1:03)

The 2018 regular season is in the books, and the playoff field is set. From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIII -- which is Sunday, Feb. 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia -- ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture headed into next weekend's games and more coverage on all 12 teams below.

TOP STORIES

The playoff field is finally set. Here's your guide to everything you need to know about the 12 teams vying to win Super Bowl LIII.

Who is the most likely champion, according to projections from ESPN's Football Power Index?

Jump to: AFC wild card | NFC wild card | Teams with first-round byes | Full schedule

AFC WILD-CARD ROUND

No. 3 Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Saturday, Jan. 5 | 4:35 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC

The Texans clinched their third division title in four seasons and at least the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.

With a playoff berth at stake, Andrew Luck and the Colts started fast and completed their rebound from a 1-5 start in impressive fashion..

No. 4 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 6 | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS

The Chargers QB threw two interceptions in an ugly victory and will try to shake his late-season funk in Baltimore in the first round of the playoffs.

Chargers embrace rematch with Raven in the playoffs

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has gone 6-1 since taking over as the Ravens' starter and has led the team to its first postseason berth since 2014 and first AFC North title since 2012.

NFC WILD-CARD ROUND

No. 3 Chicago Bears vs. No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Jan. 6 | 4:40 p.m. ET | NBC

Credit Matt Nagy for setting the tone for a Bears team that could have rested in Week 17 but kept its momentum going with a victory in Minnesota.

The Eagles earned the sixth and final NFC spot in the playoffs with a win and the Vikings' loss to the Bears, setting up a wild-card matchup for Philadelphia in Chicago.

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 5 Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, Jan. 5 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox

History suggests the victory over the Giants is significant as a source of momentum as Dallas enters the postseason having won seven of eight.

Recent playoff history shows this type of game against a three-win team might not matter all that much, but it doesn't leave Seattle fans feeling good.

TEAMS WITH FIRST-ROUND BYES

AFC

No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs

Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 12 | 4:35 p.m. ET | NBC | Tickets

No. 2: New England Patriots

Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 13 | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Tickets

NFC

No. 1: New Orleans Saints

Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 13 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets

No. 2: Los Angeles Rams

Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 12 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets

FULL SCHEDULE

Schedule: Championship Weekend Matchup Date Time Network TBD at TBD Sun. Jan. 20 3:05 p.m. ET Fox TBD at TBD Sun. Jan. 20 6:40 p.m. ET CBS