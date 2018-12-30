2018 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LIII coverage

The 2018 regular season is in the books, and the playoff field is set. From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIII -- which is Sunday, Feb. 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia -- ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture headed into next weekend's games and more coverage on all 12 teams below.
NFL playoff primer: Each team's strengths, X factors, more
The playoff field is finally set. Here's your guide to everything you need to know about the 12 teams vying to win Super Bowl LIII.
Super Bowl chances for all 12 playoff teams
Who is the most likely champion, according to projections from ESPN's Football Power Index?
AFC WILD-CARD ROUND
No. 3 Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Saturday, Jan. 5 | 4:35 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC
A running Deshaun Watson helps Texans clinch the AFC South
The Texans clinched their third division title in four seasons and at least the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.
Colts rip Titans, roar into playoffs for first time since 2014
With a playoff berth at stake, Andrew Luck and the Colts started fast and completed their rebound from a 1-5 start in impressive fashion..
No. 4 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Jan. 6 | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS
Philip Rivers, Chargers offense shaky in win; rematch with Ravens looms
The Chargers QB threw two interceptions in an ugly victory and will try to shake his late-season funk in Baltimore in the first round of the playoffs.
Ravens ride rookie QB Jackson to AFC North title
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has gone 6-1 since taking over as the Ravens' starter and has led the team to its first postseason berth since 2014 and first AFC North title since 2012.
NFC WILD-CARD ROUND
No. 3 Chicago Bears vs. No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Jan. 6 | 4:40 p.m. ET | NBC
Bears enter postseason as NFC's hottest team after Vikings win
Credit Matt Nagy for setting the tone for a Bears team that could have rested in Week 17 but kept its momentum going with a victory in Minnesota.
Eagles claim final NFC spot with help from Bears
The Eagles earned the sixth and final NFC spot in the playoffs with a win and the Vikings' loss to the Bears, setting up a wild-card matchup for Philadelphia in Chicago.
No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 5 Seattle Seahawks
Saturday, Jan. 5 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox
Cowboys' win over Giants might not be meaningless after all
History suggests the victory over the Giants is significant as a source of momentum as Dallas enters the postseason having won seven of eight.
Seahawks head into playoffs with ugly win against Cardinals
Recent playoff history shows this type of game against a three-win team might not matter all that much, but it doesn't leave Seattle fans feeling good.
TEAMS WITH FIRST-ROUND BYES
AFC
No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs
Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 12 | 4:35 p.m. ET | NBC | Tickets
No. 2: New England Patriots
Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 13 | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Tickets
NFC
No. 1: New Orleans Saints
Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 13 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets
No. 2: Los Angeles Rams
Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 12 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets