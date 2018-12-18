        <
        >

          Rams waive Pro Bowl returner Pharoh Cooper

          4:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Los Angeles Rams have waived wide receiver Pharoh Cooper.

          Cooper, who made the Pro Bowl last season as a kick returner, went on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 that required surgery.

          Though he was activated in Week 11, Cooper only returned kickoffs. JoJo Natson retained the punt return duties.

          Cooper, who has never had a significant presence in the Rams' passing game, averaged a league-best 27.4 yards on kick returns last season, but just 21.3 yards on 13 kickoffs this season.

          ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices