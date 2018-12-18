The Los Angeles Rams have waived wide receiver Pharoh Cooper.

Cooper, who made the Pro Bowl last season as a kick returner, went on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 that required surgery.

Though he was activated in Week 11, Cooper only returned kickoffs. JoJo Natson retained the punt return duties.

Cooper, who has never had a significant presence in the Rams' passing game, averaged a league-best 27.4 yards on kick returns last season, but just 21.3 yards on 13 kickoffs this season.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.