Pharoh Cooper might have a chance to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after being waived by the team on Tuesday.

Cooper, a Pro Bowl selection as a return man in 2017, was claimed off waivers on Wednesday by the Arizona Cardinals, who host the Rams on Sunday.

The wide receiver, selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from South Carolina, was placed on injured reserve after he underwent ankle surgery following a Week 1 victory over the Raiders.

Following receiver Cooper Kupp's season-ending injury, Cooper was activated in Week 11 and took over as kickoff returner, while JoJo Natson remained as punt returner.

Cooper, who never had a significant presence in the Rams' passing game, averaged a league-best 27.4 yards on kick returns last season but just 21.3 yards on 13 kickoffs this season.