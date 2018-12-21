Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 16

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 16.

Scan through all 32 teams by division, or click here to jump ahead to your favorite team:

AFC EAST

LeSean McCoy, who practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, is in a "pretty good spot" after missing last Sunday's game because of a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott said. McCoy could return Sunday against the Patriots along with Chris Ivory, who missed last week's game because of a shoulder injury. Either way, expect the Bills to devote some playing time to undrafted rookie running back Keith Ford. -- Mike Rodak

Adam Gase said CB Xavien Howard is "trending in the right direction" to return Sunday vs. the Jags. He will need a solid week of practice, but it will be a significant boost for the Dolphins to get their lone Pro Bowler back after he missed the last two games with a knee injury. Safety T.J. McDonald may be in danger of missing Sunday's game after he re-injured his ankle Sunday. -- Cameron Wolfe

The Patriots had every player present for the media-access portion of practice Wednesday, which reflects their relatively good health. It was a point QB Tom Brady made earlier in the week when, after scoring 10 points, he said of the offense, "The one positive is guys are healthy, and any time you come out of a game healthy, it gives you a pretty good chance the next week. We have a lot of football ahead of us. We just have to go play really well." -- Mike Reiss

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle), who hasn't practiced in more than a week, is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game. If he can't play, it'll keep the pressure on Robby Anderson, who has delivered as a No. 1 receiver in the last two games. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens are getting healthy at the right time, and Baltimore could have all its players available for Saturday's game against the Chargers. Only defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine (toe and ankle) missed practice Wednesday because of injury. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who is tied for the team sacks lead with seven, was limited with a knee injury, but he should play. -- Jamison Hensley

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd missed practice with a knee injury, while John Ross was limited with a knee injury. The Bengals already lost Tyler Eifert, A.J. Green and Andy Dalton, so if Boyd can't go, their last remaining playmaker is Joe Mixon. They would be down to wideouts Cody Core, Auden Tate, Josh Malone and Alex Erickson if Boyd and Ross can't go. -- Katherine Terrell

The Browns congratulated rookie corner Denzel Ward on making the Pro Bowl team, then welcomed him back to practice. Ward had misssed two games to a concussions, but barring a setback should be on the field against Cincinnati. That will make the Browns a healthy team for the season's final two games. -- Pat McManamon

Running back James Conner isn't on the fast track to play Sunday barring a late-week surge. Conner considers himself day-to-day but hasn't graduated from jogging. He called high ankle sprains "deceptive" -- he walks fine, but cutting is still an issue. On defense, safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) was limited in practice Wednesday. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Lamar Miller injured his ankle last week. His status is unknown at this time, but if he is not able to play, backup Alfred Blue would likely get the start in Miller's place. Miller's injury could also allow reserve back D'Onta Foreman to be active against Philadelphia. Foreman was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list two weeks ago but hasn't been active on game day. -- Sarah Barshop

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton did not practice for the fourth straight Wednesday, but he has played in each game after not practicing the three previous Wednesdays. Hilton is dealing with the same ankle injury that caused him to not practice at all last week and be a game-time decision against Dallas in Week 15. It wouldn't be surprising if Hilton doesn't practice again this week to allow him to focus strictly on getting treatment on his ankle. Hilton proved that he could play without having to practice when he had five catches for 85 yards against the Cowboys. Colts coach Frank Reich said it's important for Hilton to get "walk-through reps" and to get as many "mental reps" as possible if he doesn't practice. -- Mike Wells

Saftey Jarrod Wilson is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in last week's loss to Washington. He missed Wednesday's practice because of a personal reason and the Jaguars hope he can practice Thursday. He's a critical part of the secondary now that starter Ronnie Harrison (knee) is out for the rest of the year and the team released Barry Church. The only other option the Jaguars have is special teams player Cody Davis, who has played minimal snaps on defense this season. -- Michael DiRocco

Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey hasn't practiced for the Titans this week due to a knee injury. Casey has been a crucial part of Tennessee's defense, collapsing the pocket and controlling the line of scrimmage against the run. Safety Kenny Vaccaro is under concussion protocol and was a limited participant in practice this week. The short week won't do Vaccaro any favors when it comes to clearing protocol, and Mike Vrabel has already said they'll put the player's health before the team. His physical play is a tone setter for the Titans. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

The Broncos, who officially moved Chris Harris Jr. (fractured fibula) to injured reserve Wednesday, continue to be thin at cornerback given Brendan Langley is in the concussion protocol. Without Harris, the Broncos will look to Bradley Roby and Tramaine Brock as their starters; Roby received five stitches in his mouth during Saturday night's loss to the Browns. Given the Broncos don't play until Monday night in Oakland, they had just a walk-through Wednesday, but Roby was on the field for the workout. The Broncos won't issue their first injury report of the week until Thursday. -- Jeff Legwold

Cornerback Kendall Fuller did not work in the team portion of practice, but did participate in conditioning drills, indicating the Chiefs haven't given up on the possibility of him playing on Sunday against the Seahawks. Fuller, who had surgery last week, was wearing what looked like a soft cast on his right wrist. -- Adam Teicher

After sitting out of practice earlier this week, receiver Keenan Allen was a limited participant on Wednesday with a hip issue, an indication that that Cal product may be available for Saturday's game against the Ravens. Allen suffered the injury in the first half of last week's win over the Chiefs and did not return. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Allen's availability could be a game-time decision. -- Eric D. Williams

Cornerback Gareon Conley has been in the concussion protocol all week after taking a nasty blow to the head at Cincinnati, putting his availability for the home finale against the Broncos on Christmas Eve in jeopardy. "Concerned about him," said Raiders coach Jon Gruden. "We'll hopefully find more information regarding his status for this game later in the next couple days." If Conley is unable to play, expect veteran Rashaan Melvin to take his spot opposite Daryl Worley, unless Gruden prefers to go with rookie Nick Nelson to give him some experience. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo is optimistic he will be able to play Sunday against Tampa Bay after suffering an injury to his left eye last week against the Colts. Su'a-Filo said he was unable to see for roughly 24 hours because of the swelling but tests said the eye was fine. There is still swelling and he said his vision is, "getting there," but he does not have any issues with depth perception or peripheral vision. He wore a visor in practice and will do so going forward. "Just afraid of the unknown and wondering why your eye can't open," Su'a-Filo said. "Once you figure it out that you're good, it's nice when you get it open and can see and your eyeball is fine." -- Todd Archer

Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) remains sidelined at practice. Coach Pat Shurmur said Beckham feels better than last week, and they're not entertaining the prospects about putting him on injured reserve and ending his season. Beckham still wasn't running at practice though. He was in the weight room lifting with a trainer while the rest of the team practiced. -- Jordan Raanan

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) and DT Tim Jernigan (back) were both listed as limited participants Wednesday. That can be viewed as an encouraging sign, as both have been sidelined for multiple weeks. Any additional defensive help will be welcomed in the biggest game of the year against the 10-4 Texans. -- Tim McManus

Tight end Jordan Reed (foot/toe) and OL Ty Nsekhe (knee) did not practice; neither one was at the field during the portion of practice open to the media. There was some hope that Reed might return after sitting out the win over Jacksonville, his first miss of the season. If he can't play, the Redskins would use Matt Flanagan as their third tight end for a second straight week. Nsekhe is a natural tackle forced to left guard because of injuries to others. He played hurt last week as well. Because the Redskins play on a Saturday, they'll be extra careful with injured players. If Nsekhe can't play, they likely would start Zac Kerin. It would be the Redskins fourth set of starting guards this season. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson missed practice on Wednesday because of a sprained right ankle. Head coach Matt Nagy stressed that Jackson did not suffer a season-ending injury, but the Bears, under Nagy, have proceeded with caution in regards to the health of their important players. It would not be a surprise if the Bears decided to rest Jackson until the playoffs. Also, outside linebacker Aaron Lynch is dealing with a sprained elbow that may keep him sidelined. -- Jeff Dickerson

Kenny Golladay, the team's leading receiver, popped up as limited Wednesday with a chest injury. At this point, he should still be available for Sunday. The other player to continue to watch is quarterback Matthew Stafford (back). He's limited again and while he's played two weeks with the injury, now that the Lions are not in the playoff picture, could that change how the team handles him both throughout the week and on Sunday? It's a question Detroit's coaches don't seem to want to answer but it will be worth watching. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison didn't practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, and if he can't play, the Lions will likely use a lot of Ricky Jean-Francois in his place. -- Michael Rothstein

Well, Aaron Rodgers isn't in question. At least not according to him. He says he's playing Sunday despite the groin injury he suffered last week at Chicago, despite the knee injury that's lingered all season and despite the fact that it's a meaningless game. But one of his weapons, Randall Cobb, is back on the injured list with a concussion. Cobb has already missed six games this season because of a hamstring injury, and could be in danger of missing the final two weeks; that's bad timing considering he's in a contract year. -- Rob Demovsky

The Vikings escaped Week 15 considerably healthy. Only Eric Kendricks, who missed the final defensive series of Minnesota's win over Miami, missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Chad Beebe (hamstring), David Morgan (knee) and Mike Remmers (lower back) were limited. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Julio Jones didn't practice Wednesday due to what was listed as hip and rib injuries. Falcons coach Dan Quinn only expressed concern about the hip, saying he would take it all the way through the week with his star receiver. "I'm encouraged by where he's at," Quinn said, "but until he runs -- move and go -- you have an injury that's there that walking doesn't bother you as much as cutting and turning and jumping for passes and diving like he does. We'll have to wait a couple of days until we see where he's really at." -- Vaughn McClure

Quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) has been ruled out for this week's game against Atlanta and likely the season finale at Atlanta. Backup Taylor Heinicke will start. Heinicke has thrown five career passes, four this season for the Panthers. His ability to throw the deep pass, which has been missing from Newton's game because of the injury, adds an element to the offense that has been missing. -- David Newton

The Saints' offensive line depth remains the biggest question mark of the week. Center Max Unger (concussion) and backup left tackle Jermon Bushrod (left tackle) did not practice Wednesday after leaving last Sunday's game with injuries. And the team's starting left tackle, Terron Armstead, said he still isn't sure if he'll be back in the lineup yet this week after missing the last five games with a torn pectoral. On a positive note, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve/designated to return with a knee injury in Week 7. He might not be ready to play immediately on Sunday but will provide some much-needed experience to a thin position group in the playoffs. -- Mike Triplett

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb) returned to practice Wednesday and was limited, so the possibility exists that he plays Sunday against the Cowboys. Jackson's the type of player who could have a big game attacking the Cowboys' single-high, Cover-3 defense, but that's only if he and Jameis Winston can get on the same page, something they've struggled with all season and going back to last year. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

A handful of Cardinals missed practice Wednesday, but the most concerning may end up being safety Budda Baker (knee) and defensive end Markus Golden (ankle). Coach Steve Wilks said none of the team's injuries are serious, though, so there's an expectation that both Baker and Golden will play Sunday against the Rams. -- Josh Weinfuss

Sean McVay said Todd Gurley, who has inflammation in his knee, is "making good progress" and that the expectation is that Gurley will play Sunday against the Cardinals. Backup RB Justin Davis has a shoulder injury and is day-to-day. Veteran RB C.J. Anderson, who signed with the Rams on Tuesday, is expected to play Sunday. -- Lindsey Thiry

The 49ers are still waiting for safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) to return after missing time recently. Both should be closer to a return, but will be monitored throughout the week before a determination is made on their status. The Niners have gotten good production from rookies Marcell Harris and D.J. Reed in their absence in the past two weeks and it stands to reason both will continue to play, but Tartt could get a longer look at free safety if he's able to return. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks will get linebacker K.J. Wright back Sunday night as long as all goes well in practice this week with the knee that has bothered him all season, but they have several injury concerns heading into their matchup with the Chiefs. Strong safety Bradley McDougald and running back Rashaad Penny are both uncertain because of knee injuries of their own, as is right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring). The Seahawks just put his replacement, Jordan Simmons, on IR, so they could be down to their third option at the position if Fluker can't go. -- Brady Henderson