          Ketchup-loving Patrick Mahomes lands endorsement deal from Hunt's

          7:43 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently declared his love for ketchup on such foods as steak and macaroni and cheese, has an endorsement deal for the product.

          Hunt's announced that Mahomes is a "brand ambassador'' for its ketchup.

          "I've been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt's ketchup delivers every time,'' Mahomes said in a statement released by Hunt's. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Hunt's team.''

          Mahomes became popular as a potential ketchup spokesman after talking about his cravings for the tomato-based product. His comments about liking ketchup with his steak were the start. The mix of ketchup with mac and cheese put him in a different category.

          "People seem to think that's a weird thing,'' Mahomes said recently about putting ketchup with mac and cheese. "Some people think that's disgusting, but it's good to me.''

