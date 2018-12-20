Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who left last Thursday night's game against the Chiefs with a hip pointer, is now expected to play Saturday night against the Ravens, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter Thursday. Allen has look improved and ready at practice this week.

Running back Melvin Gordon, who has missed the past three games with an MCL injury, also is expected to play, a source said.

Gordon was almost ready to go against the Chiefs but said this week he is targeting a return against the Ravens.

"I don't want to get to the playoffs and be rusty," Gordon said. "I know Baltimore has a real good defense. It would have [been] good to hop back and knock some rust off against the Chiefs, but it's also a challenge to come knock some rust off against one of the best defenses in the league.

"It will be all right. I think the boys up front will get it done for me, but it's going to be a playoff atmosphere out there because we are playing for something and they are playing for something."

The Chargers are still in the hunt to win the AFC West, while the Ravens are hanging on to a wild-card spot.

The Chargers still have uncertainty regarding running back Austin Ekeler, who is coming off a concussion. Ekeler is improving but the team is uncertain if it will be enough to make it back for Saturday night.