New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon said Thursday he is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

In a statement on Twitter, Gordon said: "I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level. I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health."

Gordon went on to thank coach Bill Belichick, team owner Robert Kraft, the Patriots organization and the fans. A short time later, the Patriots said in a statement that they support Gordon "in his continued efforts to focus on his health."

A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that Gordon is facing a potential suspension for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL's drug policy. The final punishment has yet to be decided, but the expectation is that Gordon will not play again this season.

NFL Network first reported that Gordon could be suspended.

Gordon missed the start of Cleveland Browns training camp this season to seek counseling for mental health and anxiety issues. He rejoined the team three weeks later and played in one game for Cleveland before the Browns decided to move on, trading him to New England for a 2019 fifth-round pick. Gordon, 27, had been suspended by the NFL for most of the previous four seasons because of multiple drug violations, and the Browns were supportive of him for years as he tried to turn things around.

Gordon participated fully in the team's Wednesday practice.

During Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gordon was held to one catch for 19 yards and was targeted just twice. For the first time since he suited up for the Patriots this season, he didn't answer questions from reporters after the game.

Gordon had been elevated to a No. 2 role alongside receiver Julian Edelman, averaging 59 snaps per game over the past nine games. In his absence, the club projects to rely more on Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett.

In 11 games with the Patriots, Gordon totaled 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns.