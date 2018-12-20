Former NFL receiver Dorial Green-Beckham in being held in a Missouri jail after being arrested Wednesday, according to online records.

Green-Beckham, 25, faces a felony drug possession charge (possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid) and a charge of resisting arrest.

Formal charges are still pending and no court date is listed.

He was booked by the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 3:18 a.m and is being held without bond.

Green-Beckham was also arrested in Greene County last December on a DWI charge.

The former University of Missouri receiver was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round (40th overall) of the 2015 draft and traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

The Eagles released him in 2017 and he hasn't played in the NFL since. He appeared in 31 games over two seasons and had 68 receptions for 941 yards and six touchdowns.

Green-Beckham was dismissed from the Missouri football team in 2014 after a student said the receiver forced open her apartment door at 2:30 a.m. Sunday while trying to see his girlfriend, a friend of the alleged victim. The woman said Green-Beckham pushed her down at least four stairs.

He didn't face charges in that incident after the woman said she didn't want to press charges.