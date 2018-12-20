Maroon 5 is padding out its lineup for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, adding rapper Travis Scott to the performance, according to multiple reports.

Scott, a six-time Grammy Award nominee, will be working with Maroon 5 for the first time when they perform on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field in Atlanta. Other artists could still be added to the halftime show as well.

Scott's "Sicko Mode," which was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance and best rap song, spent one week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month.

TMZ first reported that Scott would be part of the halftime show.