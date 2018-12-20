ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins already know they'll be without one of their top passing weapons against the Tennessee Titans; there's a chance they might lose two more as well.

After not practicing on Thursday, tight end Vernon Davis and receiver Josh Doctson are listed as questionable heading into Saturday night's game. Tight end Jordan Reed has been ruled out, so losing two more targets would be costly for Washington. Davis was checked for a concussion in Sunday's win over Jacksonville but was cleared. However, coach Jay Gruden said Davis developed symptoms Wednesday and re-entered the concussion protocol. He has to be cleared before he can play.

Doctson did not practice Thursday after being a full participant Wednesday. Gruden said he had lower-back spasms after practice Wednesday and was being treated Thursday. The Redskins will re-evaluate him Friday.

The team can't afford to lose either player with Reed already sidelined for a second consecutive game. The Redskins are using their fourth starting quarterback of the season in Josh Johnson and might have a fourth set of starting guards. Ty Nsekhe, a tackle pressed into service at guard, did not practice this week and is questionable with a knee injury.

If Davis can't play, Jeremy Sprinkle would be the Redskins' top tight end target. He's been more of a blocking tight end and has caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown. Davis has caught 25 passes but averages a team-best 14.68 yards per catch. Doctson is second on the team with 39 receptions and two touchdowns. If he can't play, the Redskins likely would start Maurice Harris or Michael Floyd in his spot. Both can play either outside receiver position. Harris is fourth on the team with 28 catches; Floyd has seven. It would leave slot receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Chris Thompson as the two best receiving options.

Earlier this season, the Redskins lost starting wideout Paul Richardson to a shoulder injury.