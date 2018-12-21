BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie broke his ankle in practice on Thursday.

Wylie, who earned a bit of a cult following for his appearances on "Hard Knocks" during the preseason, had surgery Thursday evening. He is questionable, at best, for Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wylie's appearances on "Hard Knocks" mocking the stretching period and leaving his Maserati with a valet for a preseason game earned him national notoriety. He also showed the offensive line videos of animals to teach about balance.

His "set hut" calls during training camp practices also were widely shared on social media.

The Browns even had some fun with that recently, with Wylie playing Santa Claus and his linemen reindeer in a team video.

Assistant offensive line coach Mark Hutson will step up in Wylie's absence.