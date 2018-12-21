Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid says he has been fined more than $20,000 by the NFL for a sideline tackle in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Reid revealed the fine Friday in a tweet that showed a video of the play and called it legal, noting it had not drawn a flag.

1) Legal play (even if it wasn't, there's minimal contact)

2) Was not flagged by officials

3) $20,054 fine from the league office #DulyNoted pic.twitter.com/H30AFcGdDs — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) December 21, 2018

The reported fine extends a theme for Reid, who has suggested the NFL is targeting him because of his collusion grievance against the league.

The grievance was filed in May by the NFL Players Association on Reid's behalf, alleging that team owners and the league, influenced by President Donald Trump, colluded to prevent Reid's employment because of his protests against social injustice during the pregame national anthem.

On Sunday, the sixth-year veteran said he had undergone his seventh random drug test since signing with the Panthers in late September. He put "random" in quotes.

Reid's attorney and the NFLPA, sources told ESPN, are looking into the matter. However, according to the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL and NFLPA are not involved in the testing. It is performed by an independent laboratory.

Reid, the first player to join former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the anthem, continues to pursue the grievance. He also continues to kneel during the anthem.

Reid's grievance is scheduled to be heard after the season. Although there isn't a lot he can say now, Reid made it clear he and his representatives are "taking notes" about everything that has happened the past few months.

Reid has also been fined $10,000 for his unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty against Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz; $10,000 for a hit on Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that resulted in his ejection, which Reid and Panthers coach Ron Rivera said was unwarranted; and nearly $27,000 for his hit on a defenseless player (Tampa Bay's Adam Humphries).

Reid's fine for the Ertz penalty was rescinded by the league after an appeal. Ertz, who also was called for an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on the play, was not fined. Reid still is waiting to hear the outcome of the other two appeals.

Information from ESPN's David Newton was used in this report.