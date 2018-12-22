Steve Young explains that if Lamar Jackson can overcome his biggest challenge yet in the Chargers' defense, the Ravens can make a deep run in the playoffs. (0:47)

LOS ANGELES -- John Harbaugh will remain the coach of the Baltimore Ravens for the 2019 season and beyond, the team said in a strong vote of confidence the night before Saturday's pivotal game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens announced Friday night that they are working on an extension to his existing contract, which expires after the 2019 season. This will presumably be a multiyear extension instead of the one-year deal Harbaugh received before the start of the 2017 season.

The announcement ends speculation that the Ravens were prepared to fire Harbaugh if the team failed to make the playoffs this season. After reaching the postseason in Harbaugh's first five years and winning the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, Baltimore has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.

Harbaugh, 56, would have been a top candidate for other vacancies had Baltimore parted ways with him.

Retaining Harbaugh sends a strong message of approval for how the Ravens have responded since their bye week.

Harbaugh and his staff built a successful and innovative offensive system around rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson and has put the defense in position to finish with the No. 1 ranking for only the second time in franchise history.

After winning four of their past five games, the Ravens (8-6) can clinch a postseason spot if they win their final two games, on the road against the Chargers and at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

But Baltimore can be eliminated this weekend if it loses to the Chargers and the Steelers, Colts and Titans all win.