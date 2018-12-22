The Houston Texans have ruled out running back Lamar Miller for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Editor's Picks Once considered a bust, Jadeveon Clowney doing it all in third Pro Bowl season With free agency looming, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick is showing versatility by moving all over the defense, stuffing the run and getting to the QB.

Miller, wide receiver Keke Coutee and nose tackle Brandon Dunn did not travel with the team to Philadelphia, the Texans announced.

The Texans' leading rusher, Miller injured his ankle in the first quarter of last Saturday's win over the New York Jets. He left the game for good in the second quarter, finishing with 8 yards on three carries.

Coutee hasn't played since Week 12 due to a hamstring injury. Coach Bill O'Brien called Coutee day-to-day earlier this week. Dunn was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury.

The Texans can clinch the AFC South with a win over the Eagles on Sunday or losses by the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Houston also leads the New England Patriots by one game for a bye into the divisional round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.