Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, in a Twitter post directed at fantasy football team owners, reaffirmed "the real ones who believed in me" that he will play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster, who has been listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury, did not participate in Friday's practice session after limited participation Thursday.

A lot on the line this week. The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I'm talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I'm playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let's get it!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/6YntwS4lpD — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 22, 2018

Smith-Schuster is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,274 and leads the Steelers in catches with 95.

He is on a roster of a finalist in 31.3 percent of ESPN 10-team standard PPR leagues. That's tied for the third-highest percentage among receivers, behind only Tyler Boyd (36.1) and Tyreek Hill (32) and matched with Adam Thielen (31.3).

Pittsburgh can clinch an AFC North title with a win Sunday and a Baltimore Ravens loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Rookie James Washington, who is coming off a 65-yard performance, has been practicing and would be able to fill Smith-Schuster's role if needed.

The Steelers announced Friday that running back James Conner will miss his third consecutive game with a high ankle sprain. Rookie Jaylen Samuels, who rushed for 142 yards on 19 carries against the New England Patriots last week, will again start in Conner's place.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.