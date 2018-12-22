NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was knocked out of Saturday's game against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter.

The team said he is questionable to return with a stinger.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert came on the field to replace Mariota. Gabbert was the quarterback when the Titans came out after halftime as well.

Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen sacked Mariota for an 8-yard loss before a TV timeout. Mariota landed on his right elbow as he was sacked by Allen.

Mariota went down on one knee as he was coming off the field to talk with coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans' training staff came onto the field and talked things over with Mariota before he walked off the field and headed straight to the tunnel.

The injury occurred with 55 seconds left before halftime. Tennessee was driving but settled for a 42-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop after Gabbert was sacked with one second on the clock.