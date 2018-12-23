The Titans' Taylor Lewan discusses his postgame skirmish with Josh Norman, saying Norman was trying to hurt Derrick Henry, which upset him. (0:22)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman threw his helmet at Titans lineman Taylor Lewan and the two players got into a heated altercation after Tennessee's 25-16 win on Saturday.

Lewan went over to Washington's bench where Norman was sitting and confronted him. Norman jumped up and threw his helmet at the veteran offensive lineman, who reacted by making a bow-and-arrow gesture toward him. (The gesture is sometimes used by Norman to celebrate after big plays.)

"I'm not worried about Josh Norman, man. I'm an offensive lineman; he's a DB," Lewan said. "I don't even know who that is. I was pissed -- he was trying to hurt Derrick Henry during that four-minute [drive]. That's not the way football is supposed to be played, man. It's not our fault you're not relevant anymore.

"He tackled him, and it was like a temper tantrum. I was trying to get Derrick up, and he's throwing a hissy-fit, going low at him and stuff like that."

The Titans started to impose their will on Washington late in the game, with Henry gaining 32 yards on the go-ahead drive. With the Redskins focused on stopping Henry, tight end MyCole Pruitt slipped into the flat and caught a 1-yard touchdown from quarterback Blaine Gabbert to help give Tennessee a 19-16 lead.

Henry finished with 21 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. He said he was just focused on getting positive yards and not what Norman might have been trying to do.

"Whatever he was trying to do, he was trying to do," Henry said. "I don't think he was trying to do that. But if he was, it didn't work."

Norman, one of the most talkative Redskins, did not address the media after the game. He sat at his locker, still in uniform, with his head buried in his hands. Norman left the locker room an hour after the game ended, with a hoodie pulled down over his head and escorted by two team officials who said he would not be talking.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.