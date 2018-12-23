As the Oakland Raiders begin reaching out to general manager candidates, not everyone has been receptive.

Former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese turned down the Raiders' request to interview for their vacant GM job, league sources told ESPN.

The Raiders wanted to talk to Reese, who was fired by the Giants one year ago, but he rebuffed the chance to work hand-in-hand with Oakland head coach Jon Gruden.

The concern of potential GM candidates around the league is that the job will not carry the type of autonomy that many GM jobs do.

Reese, 55, served as the Giants' GM from 2007 to 2017, helping New York win two Super Bowls over that stretch. But he was fired last December along with then-coach Ben McAdoo as the Giants were headed toward an eventual 3-13 finish, their fourth losing season in five years.

The Raiders are seeking to replace GM Reggie McKenzie, who was fired earlier this month.