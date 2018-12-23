After taking a year off, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell is planning to return to football for the 2019 season, according to a source familiar with his thinking.

Caldwell is expected to be on some teams' lists of candidates, according to sources.

In four seasons in Detroit, Caldwell compiled a 36-28 record, and his career coaching record is 64-54.

It's enough to already get the attention of some teams that either have a head coach opening or are considering a head coaching change. And when the season ends, teams are expected to ask Caldwell to interview for their vacant head coaching jobs.