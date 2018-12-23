DETROIT -- Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is among the seven Minnesota Vikings inactives for their Week 16 game in Detroit.

Treadwell, Minnesota's 2016 first-round selection, is said to be a healthy scratch. This is the first game he will miss since Week 14 of his rookie season. The Vikings will have five receivers active between Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Aldrick Robinson, Chad Beebe and Brandon Zylstra as they try to lock up a playoff bid, which would come with a win over the Lions plus an Eagles loss to the Texans.

Treadwell did not go through pregame warm-ups with the rest of the Vikings' receiving corps, though he did make the trip to Detroit, according to a source.

Behind Thielen and Diggs, Minnesota's top two weapons, Robinson has emerged as a deep-ball threat for Kirk Cousins. Robinson, who joined the team ahead of Week 3 after being released by the San Francisco 49ers, has 17 catches for 231 yards and five touchdowns.

Beebe, an undrafted free agent who joined the Vikings via a rookie tryout in May, was activated off the practice squad ahead of his debut in Week 9, when he caught three passes for 21 yards. Beebe injured his hamstring at Chicago coming out of the bye week and has been sidelined since. This is his first game active in more than a month.

Treadwell's first three years in Minnesota have been up and down as he has struggled to find a concrete role in the Vikings' offense. This season, the former Ole Miss standout has 34 catches on 51 targets for 295 yards, a touchdown and five drops. His first career touchdown came in Week 2 at Green Bay.

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks also will miss Sunday's game, ending his streak of 38 consecutive starts.