FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy said a "situation" with coach Sean McDermott was the reason McCoy did not start in Sunday's 24-12 loss to the New England Patriots, but he did not elaborate.

Undrafted rookie Keith Ford started at running back for the Bills before McCoy entered on the second offensive play. It was the first time McCoy did not start a game in which he played since 2010.

"Coach, we had a situation, and he was totally right," McCoy said. "It was a private situation. I'm a captain and I gotta be more accountable. Simple as that. He checked me, put me in place. That was it."

McCoy did not elaborate on when the "situation" happened, but said he and McDermott resolved it.

Ford led the Bills with 14 carries for 46 yards in last Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions when McCoy (hamstring) and backup Chris Ivory (shoulder) did not play. McDermott said before Sunday's game at New England that he wanted to get Ford and other young players time on the field, but McCoy scoffed when reporters asked whether he would still be the featured running back.

"C'mon man," McCoy said Thursday. "Am I the feature back? Am I gonna come off the bench?"

McCoy ran six times against the Patriots for 9 yards, the fifth time this season McCoy has averaged less than 2.0 yards per carry in a game. McCoy has 488 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in 13 games this season.