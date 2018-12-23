GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Add a touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame-worthy résumé.

The Arizona Cardinals star receiver threw his first career touchdown pass with 9:47 left in the second quarter Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

On a first-and-10 play from the Rams' 32, Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen threw a backward pass to Fitzgerald, who cut inside a few yards and then planted his feet before throwing a perfect ball to running back David Johnson for a 32-yard score that pulled the Cardinals within 14-9 at the time.

Fitzgerald, at age 35 years, 114 days, is the oldest wide receiver to throw a passing touchdown since the 1970 merger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Before Sunday, Fitzgerald was 1-of-3 passing for 21 yards.

Fitzgerald is also the first non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass for the Cardinals since running back Emmitt Smith threw a 21-yard TD to Obafemi Ayanbadejo on Oct. 3, 2004.

Fitzgerald entered Sunday No. 2 on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list and third on the league's all-time receptions list. At halftime of Sunday's game, Fitzgerald had five catches for 41 yards. He needed 33 catches to pass Tony Gonzalez, who has 1,325 career catches, for second on the all-time receptions list.