Baker Mayfield hits David Njoku for a 66-yard pass and stares down former coach Hue Jackson on the sideline. (0:40)

CLEVELAND -- Quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to glare toward former Browns coach Hue Jackson on the sidelines for a fair amount of time late in Cleveland's 26-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

After completing a short throw that David Njoku turned into a 66-yard gain, Mayfield ran past the Bengals' sideline. TV replays showed the Browns quarterback seemed to notice Jackson on Cincinnati's sideline.

Mayfield stared that way, then turned and sidestepped his way to the middle of the field. He then spun and backpedaled away from the sideline, all the time staring toward the Bengals' sideline.

CBS' play-by-play announcer said Mayfield "started to backpedal up the field and stare [Jackson] down for what felt like an eternity."

Was Mayfield staring at Jackson, whom he called "fake" in a social media post and whom he also criticized for joining the Bengals, a division rival, after he had been fired by the Browns in late October?

"No idea what you're talking about," Mayfield said.

Serious?

"Yeah," the rookie said

Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a 26-18 win over the Bengals. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Told the images were trending on social media and readily available, Mayfield said: "That's all right. We won. David didn't score on that play."

"Is Baker Mayfield something or what?" analyst Adam Archuleta said on the broadcast.

Mayfield threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns as the Browns won for the fifth time in six games. Jackson is not available to the media after games, and Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and Bengals players were not asked about the apparent staredown.

Browns interim coach Gregg Williams, meanwhile, said he's "on to the Ravens."

"I did not see it," Williams said, "so that will be something I will chit-chat next week about."