PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had X-rays taken postgame following a vicious hit to his midsection in the closing minutes of Sunday's win against the Houston Texans, but said he is healthy enough to play in the regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins if need be.

"I'm great. Feel great," Foles said when asked how the X-rays turned out.

Editor's Picks Ertz breaks record for TE receptions in a season Zach Ertz racked up nine catches for 56 yards and a touchdown before halftime to equal the NFL record and broke it with a 9-yard reception on the opening series of the third quarter.

Texans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney delivered a blow with his helmet to Foles' chest area on a third-and-10 play deep in Eagles territory with under two minutes remaining. Foles completed the pass to Jeffery, but stayed on the ground in pain for several minutes. Clowney was whistled for roughing the passer.

The crowd urged him to get up with "Foles" chants, and he eventually did to wild cheers. Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles in the lineup for one play before Foles jogged back in.

"It was a great hit. He got a good one on me," Foles said. "Trainers got out there, I was able to get my breath back. My rib's a little sore but all in all, I feel great."

Foles went on to lead the Eagles down the field, setting up Jake Elliott's game-winning 35-yard field goal as time expired. He set a new franchise record with 471 passing yards and threw four touchdowns to one interception. He is now 2-0 since replacing Carson Wentz in the lineup.

Wentz is dealing with a stress fracture in his back. The team has not officially ruled Wentz out for the season, leaving some uncertainty as to who will guide the team the rest of the way.

The Eagles need to win their finale at the Washington Redskins to have a shot at making the playoffs. Foles said he'll be ready if need be.

"That's all up to coach [Doug Pederson]. I'll let him talk on everything," he said. "Physically, I feel great."