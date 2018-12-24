Ryan Clark reacts to Washington's decision to release D.J. Swearinger after he publicly criticized Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky. (0:38)

The Washington Redskins are moving on from D.J. Swearinger after his critical comments about defensive coordinator Greg Manusky following Saturday's loss, the safety told 106.7 The Fan on Monday.

Editor's Picks Redskins must determine if injuries alone led to downfall Only nine of their 22 Week 1 starters were able to suit up in Week 16, but coach Jay Gruden is second-guessing himself as the Redskins were eliminated.

Swearinger told the radio station during his weekly appearance that coach Jay Gruden called him into his office and informed him of his release.

After Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Titans, Swearinger ripped Manusky's playcalling, saying the team should have played zone against backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

"We should have blowed them out," Swearinger said. "If I'm the D-coordinator, I'm calling zone every time on third down because you got a backup quarterback. Make him beat us.

"We're playing a backup quarterback. Why would you put us in man-to-man? We are our best on defense when we look at the quarterback."

Information from ESPN's John Keim was used in this report.