NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey when they face the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale next week. The team plans to put Casey on injured reserve with a strained MCL, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said he doesn't anticipate having Casey available when the Titans host the Colts on Sunday. Expect reserve defensive lineman Bennie Logan to replace Casey in the starting lineup.

Jurrell Casey was named to his fourth Pro Bowl last week. Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports

Casey strained the MCL in his left knee in Saturday's game against the Redskins while helping tackle running back Adrian Peterson late in the fourth quarter. The eighth-year defensive lineman was helped off the field and taken into the medical tent for further examination. Casey removed his pads and watched the Titans' final defensive stand from the sideline.

Casey had appeared on the injury report previously with a knee injury and missed two days of practice leading up to the Washington game. He was named to his fourth career Pro Bowl last week. He finished his season with seven sacks.

The Titans received good news regarding quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota suffered a stinger injury Saturday that is not believed to be related to the elbow injury that limited his ability to grip the football earlier this season. Vrabel said Mariota feels better and will test his throwing arm during team workouts on Monday.