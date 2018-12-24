RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have given head coach Pete Carroll a contract extension that runs through the 2021 season.

The team made the announcement Monday, a day after the Seahawks secured a wild-card berth with their 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This will continue the championship culture that we have created in Seattle," Jody Allen, the team's chair and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, said in a statement.

The Seahawks will have gone to the postseason in seven of Carroll's nine seasons in Seattle.

"So grateful to Jody and the organization," Carroll said. "I love this team and couldn't be more proud to represent the 12s."

It's Carroll's fourth contract with the Seahawks since he came to Seattle in 2010 after nine years at USC. Under Carroll, the Seahawks have gone 88-54-1 in the regular season and 9-5 in the playoffs, which includes the franchise's first Super Bowl championship after the 2013 season and another Super Bowl appearance the next year.

At 67, Carroll is the NFL's oldest head coach.

The extension he signed in the summer of 2016 ran through the 2019 season. Carroll's latest extension means he and general manager John Schneider are now under contract through the 2021 season.