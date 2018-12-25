        <
        >

          Wrist injury forces Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay from Raiders game

          11:56 PM ET
          • Jeff LegwoldESPN Senior Writer
          OAKLAND, Calif. -- Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who topped 1,000 yards rushing earlier in the evening, left Monday night's 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders with what coach Vance Joseph called a wrist injury.

          Lindsay had 46 yards rushing on 10 carries when he left game, which gives him 1,037 yards rushing for the season.

          Lindsay did not return to the game and spent much of the fourth quarter sitting with teammates on the bench. The undrafted rookie, who attended Denver's South High School, was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this month.

          Lindsay is the first undrafted player on offense to be named to a Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

