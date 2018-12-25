OAKLAND, Calif. -- Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who topped 1,000 yards rushing earlier in the evening, left Monday night's 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders with what coach Vance Joseph called a wrist injury.

Editor's Picks Broncos coach Vance Joseph's hot seat burning after loss to Raiders The Broncos are 11-20 in Joseph's two-season tenure and Monday's loss to the Raiders won't help his cause.

Lindsay had 46 yards rushing on 10 carries when he left game, which gives him 1,037 yards rushing for the season.

Lindsay did not return to the game and spent much of the fourth quarter sitting with teammates on the bench. The undrafted rookie, who attended Denver's South High School, was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this month.

Lindsay is the first undrafted player on offense to be named to a Pro Bowl in his rookie season.