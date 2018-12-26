        <
          Larry Fitzgerald comes to defense of 'friend' Ndamukong Suh

          Suh gives Fitzgerald an apparent eye poke (0:18)

          After a play during the Cardinals' loss to the Rams, Ndamukong Suh appears to poke Larry Fitzgerald in the eye. (0:18)

          1:35 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Larry Fitzgerald defended Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday after a video showing the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle apparently poking the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver in the eye went viral.

          Suh responded with a tweet thanking Fitzgerald.

          Suh's apparent eye poke happened in the Rams' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

          The veteran defensive tackle has been fined several times for questionable play in his career and has been called "dirty" by players in the past.

