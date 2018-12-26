Larry Fitzgerald defended Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday after a video showing the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle apparently poking the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver in the eye went viral.
Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I've known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he's a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player.— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 26, 2018
That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love
Suh responded with a tweet thanking Fitzgerald.
Thank you brother https://t.co/7ebhAZOp1B— Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) December 26, 2018
Suh's apparent eye poke happened in the Rams' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.
The veteran defensive tackle has been fined several times for questionable play in his career and has been called "dirty" by players in the past.