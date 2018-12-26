After a play during the Cardinals' loss to the Rams, Ndamukong Suh appears to poke Larry Fitzgerald in the eye. (0:18)

Larry Fitzgerald defended Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday after a video showing the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle apparently poking the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver in the eye went viral.

Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I've known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he's a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player.



That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 26, 2018

Suh responded with a tweet thanking Fitzgerald.

Thank you brother https://t.co/7ebhAZOp1B — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) December 26, 2018

Suh's apparent eye poke happened in the Rams' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The veteran defensive tackle has been fined several times for questionable play in his career and has been called "dirty" by players in the past.