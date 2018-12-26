OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Terrell Suggs is finishing up his 16th season in the NFL, and the Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker has no plans on making this his final one.

"I don't feel that itch," Suggs said Wednesday. "Ain't no hair standing up on the back of my neck right there."

Suggs, 36, will play in his 229th game on Sunday, surpassing Ray Lewis for the most games by a Ravens player.

A seven-time Pro Bowl player and the NFL defensive player of year in 2011, Suggs will enter free agency for the first time in his career at the end of the season. Baltimore can win the AFC North by beating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, so there's a chance Suggs will play in the postseason.

But, has he thought about whether Sunday will be his final regular-season game for the Ravens?

"Nah, there's a lot of things that are always a possibility," Suggs said. "You can't really harp on the negative. It possibly could but that hasn't crossed my mind like, 'Oh my God.' We've got business to handle. We'll cross every bridge when it's time to come there."

Suggs ranks second on the Ravens with seven sacks this season. His 132.5 career sacks are tied with Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O'Neal for 13th all-time in NFL history.

The 10th overall pick of the 2003 draft, Suggs is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (132.5) and forced fumbles (35) and ranks second in total tackles (844) and fumble recoveries (14).

"He's going to be a Hall of Famer," guard Marshal Yanda said. "He's been a cornerstone for our team as long as I've been here. That speaks volumes of his production on the field and how he approaches every single day."

History shows the Ravens will part ways with some of their best all-time players. While Lewis and Jonathan Ogden spent their entire careers in Baltimore, other star players such as Ed Reed, Haloti Ngata and Jamal Lewis finished elsewhere.

"I think we all know what Terrell Suggs means to the franchise," coach John Harbaugh said. "I really appreciate him as a player, and a person and a leader."