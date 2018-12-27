Wide receiver DeSean Jackson wants to move on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two seasons, sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Jackson is signed for next season with a base salary of $10 million, none of which is guaranteed, but sources told Anderson that Jackson wants a fresh start with a different team.

Sources told ESPN that Jackson had a verbal exchange with coach Dirk Koetter over him not practicing with a hand injury in the week following the team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Sources told ESPN's Jenna Laine that Koetter was frustrated over what he perceived was a lack of effort from Jackson, who couldn't practice fully because of the injury.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and Jackson went 3-of-8 against the 49ers. Afterward, Koetter arranged a meeting with the two in which they broke down film in an effort to "find common ground."

Jackson missed the next three games and returned in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with one reception for 24 yards.

Jackson's guaranteed money is up after this season and it has long been believed that he won't be brought back next year due to his level of frustration, and the emergence of Chris Godwin as a No. 2 receiver.

Jackson has grown increasingly frustrated over his use in Koetter's offense and lack of chemistry with Winston. Jackson had publicly advocated for Ryan Fitzpatrick to continue starting after Winston returned from suspension.

This season, Winston and Jackson are 14-of-34 (41.2 percent, no drops) the lowest receiving percentage of all Bucs receivers, and one touchdown. With Fitzpatrick this year, Jackson is 27-of-38 (71.1 percent) and three touchdowns.