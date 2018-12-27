NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans got some good news when quarterback Marcus Mariota returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice. Mariota was listed as a limited participant due to neck and foot injuries.

Seeing Mariota throw the ball in the rainy, windy practice conditions during the individual period of practice was a good sign for the Titans, who are hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

Here's a collage of throws from Marcus Mariota at #Titans practice today. pic.twitter.com/jcPrG7uem9 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 27, 2018

Head coach Mike Vrabel was encouraged by the step in the right direction.

"He did some stuff just to make sure that we are progressing along. I think that's the most important thing," Vrabel said. "He didn't take reps that he would normally take, but he took enough to feel like we can move on to tomorrow."

Mariota said he would do everything in his power to be ready for the game on Sunday. He said he was optimistic about returning to practice when he addressed the media on Wednesday.

The neck injury is classified as a stinger, but is not said to be related to the previous injury that limited Mariota's use of his thumb and pointer finger. Before going onto the field for practice, Mariota was in the locker room re-lacing his cleats. While that's a small feat to most, it's something that Mariota couldn't do the week after he injured his elbow in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.