PITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown missed Thursday's practice with a knee issue, raising questions about his health entering the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown also missed Wednesday's practice with the "coach's decision" designation.

Running back James Conner (high ankle sprain) has put together two straight full practices and could be available for Sunday. Conner, who has 12 rushing touchdowns on the year but has missed three consecutive games, said this week that he's "getting better" but wouldn't reveal more.

Friday's practice session will be important to both players. The Steelers typically like to see injured players go through most of Friday's work in order to play.

Brown has remained one of the league's most potent pass-catching weapons with 104 catches, 1,297 yards and an NFL-leading 15 touchdowns.

The Steelers are a half-game back in the AFC North race and need help from the Cleveland Browns, who go to Baltimore to play the division-leading Baltimore Ravens.