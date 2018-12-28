ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams will retire after Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Friday.

Williams, 35, played his entire 13-year NFL career with the Bills after being selected in the fifth round of the 2006 draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, most recently in 2016.

The longest-tenured player on the Bills roster, Williams will have appeared in 183 career games, the most by any defensive tackle in franchise history. He is also one of six players in team history to play 13 or more seasons.

"I could not be more grateful to retire as a lifelong Buffalo Bill," Williams wrote in a letter to fans on the team's website.

Williams' 48.5 career sacks are the most by a defensive tackle in franchise history. In 15 games this season, Williams has five sacks and one forced fumble.