Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller is "good for go" for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Bill O'Brien said Friday.

Miller missed last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after injuring his ankle the prior week against the New York Jets.

The Texans' leading rusher this season, Miller has 917 yards with four touchdowns on 193 carries.

Houston would win the AFC South with a win over Jacksonville and could earn a first-round bye or home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs based on how the Patriots, Chiefs and Chargers fare this week.