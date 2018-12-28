Taylor Lewan isn't backing down from his Saturday dust-up with Josh Norman, saying, "Wolves don't care about the opinions of sheep." (0:18)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The feud between Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman continued to be a topic of conversation Friday, almost a week after things first bubbled over between the two last Saturday.

Asked about Norman by reporters Friday, Lewan said, "I went and said something to him on his sideline after the game. Was it disrespectful? Yes. Was it meant to be disrespectful? Yes."

Lewan added: "If he's got a problem with that, man, I ain't worried. Wolves don't care about the opinions of sheep."

The dispute arose when Lewan accused Norman of trying to hurt Titans running back Derrick Henry after Henry was tackled in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, a 25-16 victory for the Titans. Lewan went over to Washington's bench where Norman was sitting and confronted him. Norman jumped up and threw his helmet at the veteran offensive lineman, who reacted by making a bow-and-arrow gesture. (The gesture is sometimes used by Norman to celebrate after big plays.)

The two were separated before the dispute escalated. Norman refused to talk to the media after the game but spoke about the incident earlier this week, calling Lewan's actions "maximum disrespect."

"We're not having it. We will not tolerate disrespect. ... That was the ultimate disrespect. You just don't do that," Norman said Wednesday.

For his part, Henry said after the game he was just focused on getting positive yards and not what Norman might have been trying to do.

"Whatever he was trying to do, he was trying to do," Henry said. "I don't think he was trying to do that. But if he was, it didn't work."