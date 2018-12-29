Baker Mayfield hits David Njoku for a 66-yard pass and appears to stare down former coach Hue Jackson on the sideline. (0:40)

Baker Mayfield's staredown of Hue Jackson last Sunday drew plenty of attention, but it was a gesture the rookie quarterback made during the game that has him a little lighter in the pocket.

The NFL handed Mayfield a fine of $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the result of an apparent lewd gesture he made toward Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mayfield threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Fells in the second quarter, then went to the sideline and gestured toward his groin area.

Asked about it this week, Mayfield said he couldn't recall what happened.

"I honestly couldn't tell you," he said. "I don't know. We have a lot of stuff within the locker room, what we have going on in the offense. Lot of inside jokes. Who knows what it was?"

Kitchens said he had no problem with Mayfield's actions.

"I don't understand what he did wrong, what the big deal is," Kitchens said earlier this week. "He's in middle of a football game in the NFL. I like guys that have a relentless pursuit of competition. I don't have a problem with Baker."

Mayfield's agent told Cleveland.com that the quarterback will appeal the fine.

The quarterback's base pay is $480,000, or $28,235 per week, meaning the fine is almost 36 percent of his weekly pay. This is the first fine of Mayfield's NFL career.

Information from ESPN's Pat McManamon was used in this report.