FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was fined for unnecessary roughness on three different plays in the team's 24-12 victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday -- a rare trifecta that will cost him $63,504.

One of the fines was a result of a first-quarter play in which he signaled for a fair catch on a punt but instead blocked safety Siran Neal, who was the first Bills player down the field to cover a punt. Edelman was penalized on the play.

Edelman had been fined $26,739 for the same infraction in the Patriots' win over the Bills on Oct. 29.

The three fines on Sunday were for $10,026, $26,739 and $26,739. Edelman has a base salary of $2 million, which means he earns $125,000 per game, in addition to having per-game roster bonuses of $31,250.

So he will forfeit about 40 percent of his paycheck for Week 16, pending a possible appeal.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets were fined more than $108,000 for various violations in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers, headlined by coach Todd Bowles being docked $25,000 for criticizing the officiating.

In addition to Bowles, defensive lineman Leonard Williams ($30,080, unnecessary roughness, unsportsmanlike conduct), running back Trent Cannon ($26,737, unnecessary roughness), and cornerback Darryl Roberts ($26,739, unnecessary roughness) were fined.

Information from ESPN's Rich Cimini was used in this report.