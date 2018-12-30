Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton are both expected to play Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Colts enter the game needing a win to clinch a playoff berth.

Both players are listed as questionable, but Ebron is expected to clear the concussion protocol and Hilton said on Wednesday that he'd play despite dealing with an ankle injury.

Hilton has 74 receptions for 1,209 yards and six touchdowns this season, including 21 catches for 422 yards over the last three games.

Ebron, who is also dealing with a knee injury, is second on the team behind Hilton with 62 catches for 690 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.