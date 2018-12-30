Darren Woodson picks the Titans at home in Week 17, but Tedy Bruschi likes the Colts in a close game with playoff implications. (0:59)

Three playoff spots still up for grabs. Champions of the AFC South and the AFC North still to be determined. A fight for first-round byes in both conferences. A win-and-in "Sunday Night Football" showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans -- who will play without starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. And yes, plenty of draft-order shuffling to come, including the race for the No. 1 overall pick.

Week 17 is shaping up to be an exciting finale to the regular season, setting the stage for January (and February) football -- and April's draft. Here's a tick-tock of everything important as it happens on Sunday. Follow along live with us as we keep you up to date all day long.

10:45 a.m. ET

While most of our attention today will be on the playoff ramifications of each game, it's worth remembering that the NFL coaching carousel will begin in earnest as early as tonight and certainly by tomorrow. A handful of head coaches could be working their final games with their current franchises. A quick refresher on where it all stands:

Two teams have confirmed openings via in-season firings: the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers. Interim coaches Gregg Williams (Browns) and Joe Philbin (Packers) will get consideration as replacements, but both teams will conduct multiple outside interviews. The Packers already have spoken to former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano.

The future of New York Jets coach Todd Bowles is very much in doubt. So is that of the Arizona Cardinals' Steve Wilks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dirk Koetter.

Other coaches to keep an eye on include the Cincinnati Bengals' Marvin Lewis, the Denver Broncos' Vance Joseph and the Washington Redskins' Jay Gruden.

Where will the replacements come from? Here is an extensive list of possibilities ESPN compiled last month, headed by New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Yes, multiple NFL teams would jump at the chance to hire him even after he reneged on an agreement last winter to join the Indianapolis Colts.

10 a.m. ET

Rise and shine -- it's Week 17! We explained the full playoff scenarios in this post, but with three hours until the first games of the regular season's final week kickoff, here's a quick rundown of today's important games. Make sure you settle in. Most of the games with playoff impact will be played late this afternoon or tonight.

Early window (1 p.m. ET):

Late window (4:25 p.m. ET):

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens can clinch the AFC North title with a win or a Steelers loss. In that scenario, there is an outside chance they could clinch a first-round bye. To do it, they would need a win, losses by the Patriots and Texans, and then either one of two results: a Colts-Titans outcome that doesn't end in a tie, or the Ravens clinching a tie in the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Texans.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: The Eagles need a victory and help, via a Vikings loss, to clinch a playoff spot.

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: A victory will clinch the AFC West and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If the Chiefs lose, they would need losses from the Chargers, Patriots and Texans to remain the No. 1 seed, and losses by the Chargers and either the Patriots or Texans would secure the No. 2 seed for the Chiefs. The Raiders are in the hunt for the top pick, and it would be the first of three selections in the first round in April.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings need a win or an Eagles loss (or tie) to clinch a playoff berth. With a win, they would be the No. 5 seed if the Seahawks lose and the No. 6 seed if the Seahawks win. The Bears, who have already clinched the NFC North, have incentive as well. They can clinch a first-round bye with a victory and a Rams loss.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers win the AFC North title with a victory and a Ravens loss. If the Ravens win, the only way the Steelers can make the playoffs is if they win and the Colts and Titans tie.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: The Chargers can leap to the top of the AFC playoff race with a win and a Chiefs loss. That would give them the AFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Otherwise, they will be the No. 5 seed.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: The Rams will clinch a first-round bye with a win or a Bears loss.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks have clinched a playoff berth. They'll be the No. 5 seed if they win, and the No. 6 seed if they lose and the Vikings win. The Cardinals can clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with a loss.

'Sunday Night Football' (8:20 p.m. ET):