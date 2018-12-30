Three playoff spots still up for grabs. Champions of the AFC South and the AFC North still to be determined. A fight for first-round byes in both conferences. A win-and-in "Sunday Night Football" showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans -- who will play without starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. And yes, plenty of draft-order shuffling to come, including the race for the No. 1 overall pick.
Week 17 is shaping up to be an exciting finale to the regular season, setting the stage for January (and February) football -- and April's draft. Here's a tick-tock of everything important as it happens on Sunday. Follow along live with us as we keep you up to date all day long.
10:45 a.m. ET
While most of our attention today will be on the playoff ramifications of each game, it's worth remembering that the NFL coaching carousel will begin in earnest as early as tonight and certainly by tomorrow. A handful of head coaches could be working their final games with their current franchises. A quick refresher on where it all stands:
Two teams have confirmed openings via in-season firings: the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers. Interim coaches Gregg Williams (Browns) and Joe Philbin (Packers) will get consideration as replacements, but both teams will conduct multiple outside interviews. The Packers already have spoken to former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano.
The future of New York Jets coach Todd Bowles is very much in doubt. So is that of the Arizona Cardinals' Steve Wilks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dirk Koetter.
Other coaches to keep an eye on include the Cincinnati Bengals' Marvin Lewis, the Denver Broncos' Vance Joseph and the Washington Redskins' Jay Gruden.
Where will the replacements come from? Here is an extensive list of possibilities ESPN compiled last month, headed by New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Yes, multiple NFL teams would jump at the chance to hire him even after he reneged on an agreement last winter to join the Indianapolis Colts.
10 a.m. ET
Rise and shine -- it's Week 17! We explained the full playoff scenarios in this post, but with three hours until the first games of the regular season's final week kickoff, here's a quick rundown of today's important games. Make sure you settle in. Most of the games with playoff impact will be played late this afternoon or tonight.
Early window (1 p.m. ET):
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: The Cowboys have the NFC East locked up, but the Giants will jockey for draft position in a class light on QBs.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Both teams are looking ahead to the draft, and the Dolphins are perhaps taking one last look at Ryan Tannehill before evaluating their quarterback situation in the offseason.
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: The Bears are in and the Vikings have a chance to be, but these two NFC North teams will be on the outside looking in over the next month. The Packers have a pair of first-round picks to look forward to in April.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: The Texans can clinch the AFC South with a win, or a tie between the Colts and Titans. They would secure a first-round bye with a win and a Patriots loss; or a win combined with losses by the Chiefs and Chargers and a tie in the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Chiefs. They also have an outside chance at AFC home-field advantage -- they would need a win and losses by the Patriots, Chiefs and Chargers. On the other sideline, the Jags still have a chance to better their draft position as they look for the answer at quarterback.
New York Jets at New England Patriots: The Patriots still have a chance at the AFC's No. 1 overall seed. They would need to win and for the Chiefs and Chargers to lose. Otherwise, they can clinch a first-round bye with a victory or losses by the Ravens, Texans and Titans.
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: The Saints will showcase Teddy Bridgewater, as they already have home-field advantage for the playoffs. The Panthers, meanwhile, are down to their third-string QB.
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Neither team will see postseason action, but it will be an evaluation day for Jameis Winston. Will the Bucs commit to the FSU product long term?
Late window (4:25 p.m. ET):
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens can clinch the AFC North title with a win or a Steelers loss. In that scenario, there is an outside chance they could clinch a first-round bye. To do it, they would need a win, losses by the Patriots and Texans, and then either one of two results: a Colts-Titans outcome that doesn't end in a tie, or the Ravens clinching a tie in the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Texans.
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: The Eagles need a victory and help, via a Vikings loss, to clinch a playoff spot.
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: A victory will clinch the AFC West and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If the Chiefs lose, they would need losses from the Chargers, Patriots and Texans to remain the No. 1 seed, and losses by the Chargers and either the Patriots or Texans would secure the No. 2 seed for the Chiefs. The Raiders are in the hunt for the top pick, and it would be the first of three selections in the first round in April.
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings need a win or an Eagles loss (or tie) to clinch a playoff berth. With a win, they would be the No. 5 seed if the Seahawks lose and the No. 6 seed if the Seahawks win. The Bears, who have already clinched the NFC North, have incentive as well. They can clinch a first-round bye with a victory and a Rams loss.
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers win the AFC North title with a victory and a Ravens loss. If the Ravens win, the only way the Steelers can make the playoffs is if they win and the Colts and Titans tie.
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: The Chargers can leap to the top of the AFC playoff race with a win and a Chiefs loss. That would give them the AFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Otherwise, they will be the No. 5 seed.
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: The Rams will clinch a first-round bye with a win or a Bears loss.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks have clinched a playoff berth. They'll be the No. 5 seed if they win, and the No. 6 seed if they lose and the Vikings win. The Cardinals can clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with a loss.
'Sunday Night Football' (8:20 p.m. ET):
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: The winner of this game will make the playoffs as a wild card if the Texans win and as the AFC South champion if the Texans lose. The loser is going home. The Titans will have to play without quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow), according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. So their playoff hopes ride on the shoulders of backup Blaine Gabbert.