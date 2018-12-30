GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison became the eighth player since 1931 to play in 17 games in an NFL regular season.

Harrison was able to accomplish this by being traded from the New York Giants to Detroit in October -- before the Giants' bye week and after the Lions had their bye.

He became the second player to start 16 of the 17 games in the regular season, joining linebacker Will Witherspoon, who played for both Philadelphia and the then-St. Louis Rams in 2009. No player has started all 17 games. The only game Harrison didn't start came in Week 8 against Seattle -- just after he was traded to the Lions -- where he played but didn't start against the Seahawks.

Harrison, though, cared little about the feat.

"Absolutely nothing," Harrison told ESPN earlier this week. "I haven't really given it much thought at all besides the times you guys brought it up to me."

He also said he doesn't think it'll be something he'll look back on later with fondness. He said it might be a bigger deal for his family, but not for him because it doesn't come with an award or a paycheck or extra significance.

"Not at all," Harrison said. "Don't see why I would."

Harrison also became the first lineman to accomplish the feat. Every other player who had played in 17 games was either a wide receiver (Jerry Rice, Micah Ross), running back (Dexter Carter), linebacker (Witherspoon, Chris Singleton) or defensive back (Marlon McCree, Will Allen).

While Harrison did play Sunday, wide receiver Kenny Golladay -- the team's leading pass-catcher in 2018 -- was declared inactive for the season-finale.