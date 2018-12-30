EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Giants top pick Saquon Barkley set a rookie running back record when he caught his 89th reception of the season in the second quarter of Sunday's home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley passed the previous mark set by Reggie Bush (88) in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints. He did it by grabbing a dump-down pass from quarterback Eli Manning over the middle of the field in the final two minutes of the first half.

Run NYC Giants running back Saquon Barkley has twice as many rushes of 50 yards or more. Second on that list? Isaiah Crowell of the Jets. 50+ yd Rushes Saquon Barkley 6 Isaiah Crowell 3 Six tied 2 -- ESPN Stats & Information

This just added to Barkley's already impressive rookie season. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft topped 1,200 yards rushing on his first carry Sunday. He became the first first-year player since Billy Sims in 1980 to reach 1,200 yards rushing and at least 600 yards receiving, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Sims was named Rookie of the Year that season.

Barkley had other records and marks within his reach entering Sunday's season finale. He came into the contest 114 yards shy of 2,000 total yards this season, but surpassed that milestone late in the third quarter. Barkley joins Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James as the only players to reach 2,000 yards in their rookie seasons.

He reached the 2,000-yard plateau Sunday on what was his sixth rush this season of at least 50 yards. Those six rushes are twice as many as any other player, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Isaiah Crowell of the New York Jets is second with three.

Barkley also could set the Giants' rookie reception and rushing touchdowns records. Odell Beckham Jr. had 91 catches during the 2014 season and Billy Paschal rushed for 10 touchdowns in 1943. Barkley had 10 rushing touchdowns to go along with four receiving TDs coming into Sunday's game.