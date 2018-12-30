PITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals with a knee injury, while running back James Conner returns to the lineup after a three-game absence with an ankle injury.

Brown experienced knee discomfort after last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints and did not practice all week. He finishes the regular season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdown catches.

The Steelers prepared rookie wide receiver James Washington for an expanded role in the absence of Brown. Wide receiver Ryan Switzer said all playmakers must pick up the slack with Brown out.

Conner worked out on the field pregame and looked fluid making a few cuts. He has 909 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

In other injury news, safety Sean Davis (quad) and linebacker Vince Williams (toe) are also inactive.